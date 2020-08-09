Derrick Lewis delivered once again in his post-fight interview.

Lewis made it three wins in a row following a big second-round knockout victory over Aleksei Oleinik in their heavyweight encounter at UFC Vegas 6 on Saturday night.

“The Black Beast” also made history in the progress as he became the UFC heavyweight with the most knockouts with 11.

And when told of his accomplishment during the post-fight interview, Lewis was seemingly not paying attention as he hilariously revealed to someone off-camera that he needed to go to the bathroom.

You can watch the moment below:

Of course, Lewis is no stranger to hilarious post-fight interviews.

The most infamous one was at UFC 229 where he claimed his balls were hot which, along with his come-from-behind knockout win over Alexander Volkov, saw him become an overnight sensation.

He also made a reference to needing to use the bathroom following his win over Travis Browne back in 2017.

It’s certainly easy to see why Lewis has a big fanbase.

What did you make of Lewis’ interview and his win tonight?