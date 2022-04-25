Former UFC heavyweight championship challenger, Derrick Lewis has revealed he is a massive fan of professional rugby – and in particular, the Houston SaberCats, but reveals his mother urged him to consider giving up the sport in his younger years, citing the danger and violence brought with the sport.

Lewis, the most prolific knockout artist in both the history of the heavyweight division and the entire history of the UFC, most recently featured back in February on the main card of UFC 271 in ‘The Lone Star State’ – suffering a stunning second round step-in elbow knockout loss to the surging Australian fan-favorite, Tai Tuivasa.

The defeat returned Lewis to the losing bracket following a brief winning run against Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Vegas 45 back in December where he snatched the record for most victories in promotional antiquity via knockout.

Derrick Lewis holds a win over current division champion, Francis Ngannou

Revered as one of the most dangerous knockout aces in promotional history, Lewis may have embarked on a wholly different venture away from combat sports – revealing recently his passion for rugby.

“One of the best games I’ve ever been to, maybe it’s because of the drinks, maybe just because it’s a great game,” Derrick Lewis said after attending a Houston SaberCats game over the course of last weekend.”

“My mum, she didn’t want me to play rugby cause it was too violent, didn’t have protection, no head protection anything like that,” Derrick Lewis said. “I love the sport, I’ve always loved the sport. I’ve watched it for years. I’m just so happy Houston Sabers have got a rugby team.”

Amongst his lengthy list of wins lodged in the UFC, Lewis has defeated the likes of Gabriel Gonzaga, Roy Nelson, Travis Browne, Marcin Tybura, Alexander Volkov, Curtis Blaydes, and holds a unanimous decision win over current undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

