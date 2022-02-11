Derrick Lewis was his usual hilarious self at the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference.

‘The Black Beast’ is set to face off against Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event this Saturday but was all smiles and full of jokes throughout the UFC 271 press event.

Lewis, a native of Houston, Texas, was asked by one reporter if he could recommend a good spot for BBQ food.

“That’s racist,” Lewis replied to a chorus of laughs. “You can go ahead and hit up The Pit Room if you want to.”

Derrick Lewis Remains A Player In The UFC Heavyweight Division

Lewis has already had two failed heavyweight title bids but a win at UFC 271 puts him back in contention for another shot at gold.

The 37-year-old was manhandled by Daniel Cormier when he first fought for the heavyweight crown back at UFC 230 in 2018. Lewis was ultimately submitted by ‘DC’ inside two rounds.

After that, Lewis strung together four straight wins, including a highlight knockout victory over top contender Curtis Blaydes. This run of impressive form earned him a shot at the interim heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. Lewis was dominated by the Frenchman, suffering a third-round TKO defeat in his hometown.

‘The Black Beast’ seemed to be done as a heavyweight contender after that poor performance but last time out be bounced back in a big way. Lewis stopped the streaking Chris Daukaus in the first round to re-establish himself as a title contender. A win against Tuivasa at UFC 271 will surely lead to another big fight for Lewis who at this point is a perennial contender among MMA’s big boys.

Tuivasa has won four straight fights by knockouts and appears to be on the cusp of becoming a superstar. The Aussie fighter goes viral with everything he does and a legit win over someone like Lewis would take him to the next level.

Do you think Derrick Lewis will beat Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271?

