An epic match-up between two of the biggest punchers at heavyweight has been added to UFC 271. Derrick Lewis is set to take on Tai Tuivasa in his hometown of Houston, Texas on February 12 according to a report from MMA Junkie.

‘The Black Beast’ is coming off an impressive first-round KO win over rising star Chris Daukaus. Prior to his most recent outing, Lewis put in a lackluster performance when he took on Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title – suffering a third-round TKO defeat to the Frenchman at UFC 265.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Lewis expressed his desire to give back to the fans after his disappointing performance against Gane. However, at that time he was angling for a fight with former UFC heavyweight champ, Stipe Miocic.

Tuivasa seems to be on the verge of superstardom. The Aussie fighter has made a name for himself as a beer-guzzling joker who also knocks elite-level MMA fighters into oblivion. After a rocky start to his career in MMA’s premier promotion, Tuivasa has started to put it all together and has won four consecutive fights by KO. He’ll be hoping to get the biggest win of his career against Lewis next month.

Check out the full UFC 271 fight card

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg

Maxim Grishin vs. Ed Herman

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha

