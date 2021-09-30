Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis is one of the toughest men on the face of the earth, as he has knocked out a countless number of contenders in the heavyweight division. Despite his MMA prowess, Lewis had all kinds of issues on the latest episode of ‘Hot Ones’, a talk show featuring some of the hottest wings on the planet.

Lewis and YouTube host Sean Evans sat down for a one-on-one conversation, in which they talk about a celebrity’s life while also enjoying spicy chicken wings. The wings start off with a more mild sauce, and then things get tense once they reach ‘Da Bomb’, one of the hottest sauces.

Lewis was having his way with the more mild-to-seriously hot sauces, but struggled once he reached to ‘Da Bomb’. His eyes watered and had sweat pouring down his face after ingesting the wings.

This was one of Lewis’ first public appearances since losing to Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265. He suffered a TKO loss in which he was seemingly dominated from start to finish.

Lewis continues to be one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC. His Instagram account has skyrocketed past a million followers over the past year, and he commonly posts some of the most unusual things happening on the internet. Lewis’ lost-fight interviews are comical as well, as evidenced by infamous chats with UFC commentator Joe Rogan during his career.

It was recently reported that Lewis will face rising heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus in a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 18, in a massively important fight to wrap up the year. Lewis is looking to get back in the title hunt while Daukaus is looking to earn another statement win after his victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 266.

