UFC heavyweight and Popeyes ambassador Derrick Lewis has to be one of the funniest and likable characters in the promotion, whether it’s down to his hilarious post-fight comments or ferocity in the octagon, Lewis is one hell of a personality.

Last week in Las Vegas, Lewis sat down as a guest speaker ahead of UFC 264 where he finally went on the record and gave fans an explanation for the terrible pitch he threw at a Houston Astros baseball game.

“Throwing out the first pitch was everything I’ve dreamed of,” Lewis said ahead of UFC 264. “What happened was Mosquitos are bad in Houston, so a mosquito bit me on my wrist at the same time I was throwing the ball. Those things bite hard!” (Transcribed by FSMMA)

Fortunately for Lewis, he isn’t the only big name who has been known for throwing terrible first pitches at Major League Baseball games over the years, with 50 Cent and Carl Lewis being a couple of the most notable names to do so.

‘The Black Beast’ is currently scheduled to fight fellow heavyweight Ciryl Game for the heavyweight interim title at UFC 265. The winner ultimately facing the heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou who is coming off a phenomenal performance over former Champion and future Hall of Famer Stipe Miocic.

Lewis has been launched into top contention over his last few performances and most notably his vicious knockout of Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19.

Derrick Lewis is a Texan man born and bred and raised in Houston. At UFC 265, He will have the chance to win the biggest fight of his career in his own hometown.

Will we see a better pitch from Derrick Lewis at UFC 265?