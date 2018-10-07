Derrick Lewis Explains Why He Was “Happy” To See UFC 229 Brawl

Derrick Lewis explains why he was happy to see that there was a massive brawl that was started by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Obviously, this led to chaos breaking out that involved the UFC champ, Conor McGregor, and their respective camps. “The Black Beast” has a good reason for his take on this.

Big Win

As seen in the co-main event of Saturday’s (October 6, 2018) UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lewis knocked out Alexander Volkov with 11 seconds left in the fight. This was a big fight for Lewis as he was facing someone who many considered to be next in line for a title shot.

In order for this fight to happen, he needed to be healthy enough to accept the fight. Once Lewis gets over the hurdles of that, he had a great chance to cement himself as a top contender in the division and did just that. Lewis has won nine of his last ten fights and before this fight, he scored victories over Marcin Tybura and then Francis Ngannou at the UFC 226 event.

Lewis Explains Why

‘The Black Beast’ made his interesting take when it comes to the brawl after the UFC 229 headliner. The reason that he enjoyed the post-fight brawl was due to it likely increased his chance of getting a post-fight bonus for his knockout of Volkov.

“I thought it was entertaining,” Lewis said on the FS2 post-fight show (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “I was happy to see it.”

Keeps On Winning

Lewis later found out that he did get the Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000, which meant that his good feeling was right.

“I thought [Nurmagomedov and McGregor] were gonna get the bonus, so I’m sure Dana White is gonna take the bonus from Khabib for that,” Lewis said. “Hopefully they give it to me.”

As a result of this win, Lewis moved his winning streak to three in a row. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here.