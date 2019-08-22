Derek Brunson Wants To Welcome Darren Till To Middleweight

Spread the word!













If Darren Till wants to move up to middleweight, he already has a willing opponent lined up.

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson recently spoke to TMZ to throw his name in the hat to welcome the Englishman to 185 pounds. Brunson claims his agent has already reached out for the matchup. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“My agent reached out,” Brunson said. “I seen him on his social media. I’m yet to hear from him. He knows what’s up. Till know what’s up. I ain’t going to force you to do this, man, but if you need a dance partner, man, reach out to me. You got a willing dance partner here.”

Brunson notes he has no beef with “The Gorilla.” However, given the fact that Till is a big name, a former UFC title challenger, and a guy with a ton of hype behind him, it’s an opportunity he can’t not chase after.

“It ain’t no beef. It’s just business as usual, you know?” Brunson said. “Darren Till looking to move up to middleweight, he’s a top guy. Fought for the title at welterweight. I feel it would be a good challenge, a guy with a lot of hype behind him. I think we should definitely mix it up next.”

Till is one of the better strikers under the Las Vegas-based promotion’s banner. However, Brunson is fully confident he’d get the better of the ex-welterweight title challenger if they fought.

“I’m going to whoop Till’s (expletive),” Brunson said. “Ain’t know bones about it. Ask anybody, it ain’t I’m calling Till out because I think I can just beat him up. I think I can beat everybody, but it’s also about fights that make sense. Big fights, stuff like that, so, yeah, anybody can get it. I’ve been proving that my whole career.”

What do you think about a potential clash between Brunson and Till at middleweight?