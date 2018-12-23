Derek Brunson Targets Fights With Two Top Stars

Derek Brunson targets his next fight against two interesting UFC stars. He made it known that he would like to fight former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman andElias Theodorou.

This comes after he suffered a loss in his last fight. At the UFC 230 pay-per-view event last month, he was defeated by Israel Adesanya via technical knockout in round one. Typically, when a fighter comes off such a loss, he doesn’t have room to make callouts. However, Brunson sees it differently.

Before this loss, he was coming off a loss to Ronaldo Souza in January 2018 at the UFC on Fox 27. Thus, moving him to 2-2 in his last four bouts. He made his beliefs known during an interview with MMAJunkie.

This comes off the fact of his recent struggles after riding a winning streak that could’ve gotten him a title shot. Now, he thinks he needs to get back some momentum in order to get what he wants.

“Now, I’m back to ‘I just need to get active. Get a streak going and worry about that.’ I’m not in the title picture right now. So I’m looking for guys who are ready to get active and looking to stay active just like myself.”

“I think a fight between me and Elias Theodorou makes perfect sense,” Brunson said to MMAJunkie. “He’s a guy who needs to fight a formidable guy to get in the top-10. What, is he going to keep fighting guys out of the top 10? That’s a fight I’d like to have. I’ve fought everybody. So I’m just looking to fight some guys about where I’m at.”

