Former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder seems to be interested in fighting Francis Ngannou in both MMA and boxing.

It has been apparent for some time now that Ngannou has been highly interested in making the switch to boxing, namely targeting big time heavyweights such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. His new deal with the PFL means that ‘The Predator‘ is free to explore boxing matchups out with the promotion, but it seems that one of the big boys have come to him.

Deontay Wilder attends PFL

Last night ‘The Bronze Bomber’ attended PFL 4 in Atlanta, Georgia and his appearance did not disappoint. The often animated Wilder spoke to the broadcast team and when the formerly mentioned Ngannou matchup was brought up, Wilder said he would be interested in facing Ngannou. In fact, Wilder would go as far as to say he would be willing to step into the cage.

“I thought about this many times,” Wilder began. “Even with Ngannou, we were talking about getting together. You always see the MMA guys crossing over, but you never see the boxers crossing over, so I said I’m willing to make it more interesting for the fans and just the whole combat family as in a whole. I said why don’t you come to my backyard, and after we handle business, I can come to yours and crossover and I really meant it. So things are still up in the air, but I have seen myself on this side of the field, you know. People will be very impressed on what I can do in my abilities to be here.”

Wilder would continue, doubling down on his claims that he would be willing to face Ngannou inside the PFL cage.

“Aye Francis, if you listening, we discussed this before, and hey, we got many space and opportunity to discuss it once more,” Wilder said “Aye, I’m looking for a two-fight crossing over. I’m willing to just go in the octagon as well as the original plans, but you know, the fans want to see it. I want to be a part of it. So let’s give them what they want to see.“

While an Ngannou Vs. Wilder matchup is a fun idea, the chances of it actually happening any time soon are slim. Wilder has been involved in negotiations to face Joshua for 10’s of millions of dollars later this year and its unclear, even with apparent new investors, if the PFL could match such a purse. However, should Wilder drop his next couple bout, options become slim or if any number of events take place, the matchup could take place. (H/T MMA News)

How would a two-fight series between Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou go?