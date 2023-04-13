Former WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder believes he stands alone as the most powerful boxer ever.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has always been a serial knockout artist with the power to end anyone’s night with a single blow.

In his illustrious career thus far, Wilder has stood tall with an impressive record of 43-2-1.

The mind blowing aspect of the Alabama boxer is the fact that he has knocked out every single opponent he has faced, apart from Tyson Fury.

In his wars with ‘The Gypsy King’, Deontay Wilder still managed to knockdown Fury multiple times, nearly putting his lights out in the final round of their first bout.

The heavyweight division is often considered the most prestigious destination in boxing, with countless icons cementing their legacies through many generations of boxing.

In Wilder’s eyes he is a cut above the rest and finds himself incomparable to those who came before him, including the devastating ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Speaking with EsNews, Deontay Wilder said that the debate between him and any former heavyweight has long been diminished.

“It’s me! That is not even an argument no more, come on. It’s me, It’s me, it’s not arguable, and there is nothing wrong with that,” Deontay Wilder said. “Like I told Mike, as history unfolds, they say that it repeats itself, but it is supposed to be better than the past history. There is nothing wrong with that, because I love all the old-school fighters that came forward, like I told Mike, that is how it is supposed to be.”

To Wilder’s credit, the beauty of commanding his power means that even on his least efficient nights in the ring, his power has proved to construct a winning route that can not be avoided.

It is difficult to say his surreal knockout percentage of 98% will be replicated anytime soon, and with his recent knockout over Robert Helenius, it looks like the brutality of Wilder has returned.

“The new generation is supposed to come up and pass the old generation, because if that doesn’t occur that means that we haven’t accomplished anything, we haven’t evolved into nothing. This world is all about timing and patience and good decision-making,” Deontay Wilder said. “If you ain’t evolving, then you are behind, you get left behind, you are becoming part of the problem that we are trying to get rid of. I told Mike, you paved the way for me, like Muhammad Ali had paved the way for you and I will pave the way for those who are coming behind me.”

Deontay Wilder linked with bout against Francis Ngannou

Wilder has also been linked with a potential boxing clash against former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou since the turn of the year, welcoming a clash in Africa to boot