Francis Ngannou reveals talks for Deontay Wilder fight, showdown in Africa: ‘I think that would be massive’

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has revealed that talks have been held amongst himself and former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder regarding a potential series of fights in the coming year – with one bout potentially taking place in a massive blockbuster event in Africa.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, departed the Dana White-led organization back in January of this year, following his stripping of his status as undisputed titleholder.

The Cameroonian had seen his contractual obligations with the UFC come to an end on December 9. last – with the promotion also waiving their period of exclusive matching rights to allow Ngannou test free agency and field offers immediately following his departure in January.

Redeemed as one of the most formidable knockout artists in mixed martial arts antiquity, Ngannou has been linked with a move to professional boxing since his UFC departure, with a host of fights against the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Andy Ruiz, and the above-mentioned, Wilder mentioned in conversation with the Batié native.

Francis Ngannou reveals plans for Deontay Wilder fight next year

Revealing talks have been held between himself and Wilder after a verbal agreement on a fight was struck, Ngannou explained how a potential trip to Africa with the former boxing world champion, as part of a commemoration of The Rumble in the Jungle has been explored to boot.

“Yes we’ve been having some exchanges,” Francis Ngannou told ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto. “We’ve basically come into some sort of verbal agreement that we want to fight each other. We want two fights. Maybe one of those fights in Africa, maybe two of them in Africa. Which would be massive – which would be great. I think August next year is the 50th anniversary of ‘The Rumble in the Jungle’ and I think that would be an opportunity to do something massive in Africa.”

“We are looking around that timeline for the potential second fight,” Francis Ngannou continued. “Which, in my opinion, should still be in boxing. Boxing is a new challenge, but remember, at the beginning, MMA was just as challenging as boxing – if not bigger. So, I don’t back dwon from challenges.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)