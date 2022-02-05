Despite startling brightly against Malcolm Gordon, flyweight promotional newcomer, Denys Bondar saw his promotion bow cut short just over a minute into the opening round — appearing to dislocate his left elbow during a grappling scramble to open the UFC Vegas 47 card.
Ukraine-born prospect, Bondar secured an underhook with his right arm whilst wrestling with Gordon, however, once the bout landed on the Octagon canvas, the now-16-4 challenger got his left arm trapped beneath him and the Octagon fence as he attempted to adjust.
In quite the awkward position from the bottom, Bondar, who was riding a 10=fight winning streak in to his UFC bow, quickly tapped as referee, Mark Smith called a halt to the contest, with Bondar appearing to have suffered a dislocation of his left elbow.