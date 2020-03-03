Demetrious Johnson Won’t Be Sad To See UFC Flyweight Division Fold

Spread the word!













Former long-time UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson says he wouldn’t be sad to see the promotion fold the 125lb division.

Johnson now fights in the ONE flyweight (135lb) division and will challenge current champion Adriano Moraes on April 10 in Jakarta, Indonesia. ‘Mighty Mouse’ has won three straight and emerged victorious from the flyweight gran prix which earned him the upcoming title shot.

Since being traded to the Asian powerhouse promotion Johnson has been enjoying life without cutting weight or worrying about propping up an entire weight class. In contrast the UFC flyweight division has been in disarray since he left.

More than half of the roster has been cut, it currently has no champion and no stars. It appears to be just a matter of time before the UFC decide to cut the division entirely and according to ‘DJ’ that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

“No not at all,” said Johnson when asked on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show if he’d be sad if the division is folded. “Those guys can go up to 135.”

“Mighty Mouse” insists not everyone will automatically get a contract with ONE who are very selective with who they sign. Despite that he claims 125lb fighters have no reason to fret as there are so many organisations with healthy flyweight divisions to join.

“It’s not like if they shut down the division, ONE is going to be like, ‘Come on guys, you, yeah come, you get a free (contract).’ No, I don’t think that’s how it will be,” he said.

“I think ONE Championship is very selective on the talent they bring over to the roster. They want to grab athletes that fit their brand the best,” added Johnson. “But I am sure there is a place out there for everyone to compete. Look at Sergio Pettis, he’s over at Bellator now. You have RIZIN, PFL, there are many places.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

How would you feel about the UFC folding the flyweight division?