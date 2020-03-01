Deiveson Figueiredo Stops Joseph Benavidez, Title Still Vacant – UFC Norfolk Results

Spread the word!













Finally, we arrive at the UFC Norfolk main event! Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

Long-time contender Benavidez (28-5) gets his third crack at the UFC flyweight title. Previously he twice fell short to 125lb great Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson. Will it be third time lucky for the popular veteran?

Figueiredo (17-1) lost out on his chance at UFC gold on the scales yesterday. The Brazilian came in 2.5lb over the flyweight limit therefore he isn’t eligible to become champion tonight. Nonetheless he’ll be keen to secure the biggest win of his career.

Round 1: Lot’s of posturing in the first 30 seconds, not a lot of action. Eventually Joseph Benavidez throws a wicked fast over hand right which just misses. Deiveson Figuerodo then snatches a takedown and immediately looks for an arm bar. It is super tight and Benavidez is scrambling for his life. His arm bends the wrong way but the flyweight veteran eventually pops out and rises to his feet. Benavidez then goes back to throwing big shot, not many are landing but a few are sneaking in. Figueiredo has started well and is stalking his opponent, forcing erratic and sloppy shots from Benavidez. Big right hand gets the attention of Figueiredo, who for the first time takes a back step. The final twenty seconds sees both guys let it all hand out. Big swings, big misses (mostly), Figueiredo pushes his man down to the mat but he gets back up and begins swinging until the horn sounds.

Round 2: Figueiredo tries a spinning back kick but misses. Benavidez rushes in but is made to pay. He’s cracked with the biggest punch of the fight, but looks unfazed. He continues to to dive in with shots. Not much is working for Benavidez. Figueiredo appears to have cut his opponent who is dabbing at his eye. Moments later the Brazilian lands a huge straight right dropping Benavidez, he follows up with ground and pound before the referee steps in to end the fight.

Official Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez, Knockout R2, 1:54