Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson won the historic hybrid MMA/Muay Thai bout against Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon via a rear-naked choke in round two at ONE X.

The hybrid fight was scheduled for four rounds total with the first and third round being fought under Muay Thai rules whereas the second and fourth round were fought under MMA rules.

Round 1, being fought under Muay Thai rules, started off strong for Rodtang who opened the bell with some explosive strikes on Johnson who seemed to be struggling. The referee had to separate the two multiple times as ‘The Mighty Mouse’ looked to get into the clinch to survive the round.



Round 2, being fought under MMA rules, gave Demetrious Johnson the opportunity to take advantage of his takedowns and ground game. With a patient start to the round, Rodtang looked like he was doing well with his backward movement circling around the cage. Johnson waited for the opportunity to land a body kick before he beautifully ducked a strike from Rodtang and went for a takedown. Although he did not secure the takedown, he was able to get Rodtang’s back and eventually managed to take him to the ground.

In the third minute of the fight, Johnson submitted Rodtang with a rear-naked choke as he continued to maintain his position from the back. Rodtang did not tap out and went to sleep.

Below, catch the highlights from Demetrious Johnson’s submission win over Rodtang Jitmuangnon

DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON CHOKES OUT RODTANG pic.twitter.com/4BCnVbkLl5 — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) March 26, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.