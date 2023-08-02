Now-three months removed from his most recent combat sports outing, former UFC flyweight champion and current ONE Championship flyweight gold holder, Demetrious Johnson still remains unsure regarding a potential return to mixed martial arts competition in the future – as well as a future retirement.

Johnson, a former undisputed flyweight champion under the banner of the UFC and the current ONE Championship flyweight gold holder at 135lbs, most recently turned in a unanimous decision win over Brazilian star, Adriano Moraes in the pair’s title trilogy rubber match back in May of this year in ONE Championship’s debut in the United States.

And following his decision win – which followed a stunning flying knee KO stoppage last year over Moraes – which was heralded as a surefire Knockout of the Year, Johnson admitted that he was yet to make a definite decision on his fighting future.

https://twitter.com/MMAFighting/status/1563390716767715329

Demetrious Johnson admits he’s still undecided on a return to MMA

Three months later, Johnson, who has been linked with a matchup of some form against outspoken YouTuber and podcaster, Bradley Martyn over the weekend, admitted that he needed a driving force in order to keep in interested in competing in mixed martial arts.

“It’s undecided yet., that’s a fair assessment to make right now. It’s something that I have to be passionate about,” Demetrious Johnson said during an interview with MMA Junkie Radio. “I don’t want to do it just to do it. And for me, we just haven’t decided what’s next. Obviously, I’ve been busy with Jiu-Jitsu and that’s been driving me in training, but other than that, there’s nothing set in stone.”

Regarded as arguably the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all-time, Johnson holds the record for most consecutive successful title defenses in UFC history with 11 straight title knockbacks during his tenure under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion.

Would you like to see Demetrious Johnson continue his MMA career?





