Former UFC flyweight kingpin, Demetrious Johnson has heaped praise on the promotion’s former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, admitting that while he selfishly wished the Dagestani had competed more, he still leaves behind an “amazing” legacy.

Johnson, who holds the record for most consecutive successful title defenses in the history of the UFC, managed to land an impressive rear-naked choke win over kickboxing star, Rodtang Jitmuangon under the ONE Championship banner back in March, in his most recent combat sports outing.

The Kentucky technician has also landed himself an upcoming flyweight title rematch against Brazilian berserker, Adriano Moraes at ONE 161, attempting to avenge a shocking second round knee KO loss to the champion back in April of last year.

Khabib, a former undisputed lightweight champion, retired from professional mixed martial arts back in October 2020 following a successful title unification win against former interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje on ‘Fight Island’ – calling time on his career boasting a perfect, 29-0 professional record.

Demetrious Johnson heaped praise on the career of Khabib Nurmagomedov

The American Kickboxing Academy staple was officially inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame during International Fight Week earlier this month – to mass affection and plaudits.

Another to shower the sambo specialist in praise comes in the form of Johnson, who described Khabib’s legacy as “amazing”.

“His (Khabib Nurmagomedov) career, his legacy is amazing,” Demetrious Johnson told Helen Yee during a recent interview. “I mean 29–0, undefeated. The thing that makes me sad is that I wish I would have seen him fight more. He had a lot injuries in the beginning of his career, in the middle of his career in the UFC.”

“But (he had) an amazing career,” Demetrious Johnson explained. “He’s made a lot of money and for him, it’s like, ‘Why do I need to fight? I don’t really need to fight, I’m happy.’” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)