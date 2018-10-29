Demetrious Johnson Bares Timetable for ONE Debut, Possible Foes

Prized recruit Demetrious Johnson has forecast he will make his ONE Championship debut early next year.

Part of a historic trade that will see ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren depart the organization, Johnson revealed he would step into the cage once he has recovered from injury.

Johnson, an 11-time flyweight world champion, will make his first formal appearance as a guest in Singapore for ONE: HEART OF THE LION on November 9. But the 32-year-old Kentucky native is yet to lock in his first appearance.

“I haven’t sat down and talked to my coach yet, and I’ve got a lot of travel coming up, I’m heading out to Singapore, but I’m thinking about January or February, depending on how my body holds up,” Johnson said of his potential maiden bout for ONE.

“I just got off medication and got healthy again, so once I get back in the gym and start training and see how the body holds up, then I’ll shoot for hopefully January or February, but it all depends on the body. It also depends on what’s going on in ONE Championship as well.”

In a conference call today, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said a host of top-class flyweights were in line to face American Johnson.

“There’s a few names off the bat for DJ,” Sityodtong said.

“There’s Kairat Akhmetov who is 25-2, we have Adriano Moraes who is 17-3, there’s Danny Kingdad and Gianni Subba.

“There’s a whole list of flyweights who would be a an excellent matchup for DJ.

“I’d have to sit down with DJ in terms of timing and I want him to come in 100 per cent healthy and nothing short of it.

“He’s the new kid on the block and he’s got to earn his way to the top. He’s not going to get an easy pass, we’re going to feed him right away to the sharks and see what he does.”

Johnson interjected, declaring he is prepared to bide his time before he faces the likes of ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje Eustaquio.

“I’m a very good swimmer and I’m coming over prepared,” Johnson added.

“I’m not going in there expecting an immediate title shot. Geje and Adriano Moraes have a rematch going on, which they totally deserve, and I have no problem working my way up to the No.1 contendership spot.”

Becoming a world champion back in 2012, Johnson went on to forge a reputation as one of the greatest martial artists in history.

Now he is set to break new ground with ONE.

“It feels good,” Johnson said, declaring the historic trade with Askren will be the first of many.

“I think it’s a great thing and if people want to be traded and compete in different organizations I think we should have that option.

“I’m grateful and blessed that this went through and I’m able to be a ONE athlete.”

Seeking a fresh start after seven years, Johnson admitted he was comfortable with his decision.

“I leave with no regrets, on good terms,” Johnson said.

“I believe I have accomplished everything I could there. I defended the belt 11 times, I won a fight every single way you could possibly think of. I’ve done everything I can over there, and me coming to ONE Championship, there’s a lot of new goals, a lot of fresh matchups. This is different, so I’m looking forward to the challenge.”