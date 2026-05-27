Movsar Evloev appears set for long-awaited title shot

Movsar Evloev says he will be fighting current and two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski this summer.

The Australian, who last defended his title at UFC 325 against Diego Lopes in a rematch, has already informed the UFC that he plans on making his next defence against the undefeated Evloev in August or September.

After the Lopes win, “The Great” signed a fresh UFC contract and does not plan to retire anytime soon.

Alexander Volkanovski reveals to Demetrious Johnson that he has a new UFC contract!



“Now I’m in a pretty good position. I did get a new contract.”



🎥 @MightyMouse pic.twitter.com/LFIpPBPkU3 — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) February 26, 2026

Previously, there were rumours that Jean Silva is next in line to face Volkanovski. However, after Evloev’s dominant performance against Lerone Murphy at UFC London, the Russian fighter seemingly left the matchmakers impressed.

Movsar Evloev Signals He’s Ready for a Shot at Alexander Volkanovski. [Images via UFC]

Meanwhile, Volkanovski had also made it clear after his last fight that he would only fight top and deserving contenders next, and no one should be fast-tracked or gifted a title shot.

Earlier today, suggesting that he is the next UFC featherweight title challenger, Movsar Evloev posted on X:

“End of the summer, and new Inshallah.”

Check out Movsar Evloev’s comments below:

I am back, end of the summer, and new Inshallah. — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) May 27, 2026

Alexander Volkanovski dares Movsar Evloev to try to take him down

Earlier this year, during an interview with UFC on Paramount+, Alexander Volkanovski, who wants to test himself against dangerous and undefeated top contenders like Movsar Evloev and also wants to snatch Evloev’s 0, sent a message to the 32-year-old.

Volkanovski made it clear that when Evloev faces him, the Russian fighter should use every weapon in his arsenal to try and dethrone him. Volkanovski does not want any excuses afterwards about the challenger losing because the latter chose to just strike.

During the same sitdown, the Aussie said that he wants Evloev also to try and take him down before adding:

“I won’t let it happen.”

On the other hand, Evloev is confident that he won’t need to use his wrestling to stop “The Great.” Replying to Volkanovski, he posted on X:

“I’ll never make excuses. I truly don’t believe I need wrestling to beat you.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev’s comments below: