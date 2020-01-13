Demetrious Johnson set to face Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight title

Spread the word!













Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will fight Adriano Moraes for the 135lb title at ONE: Reign Of Dynasties. The promotions CEO announced the fight earlier today. Speaking on social media Chatri Sityodtong said. “BREAKING NEWS: Demetrious Johnson (30-3) will challenge ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes (18-3) for the world title on April 11 in China!”

The 33-year-old Johnson earned his shot at the champion by winning the ONE flyweight Gran Prix. ‘Mighty Mouse’ picked up three wins in 2019 over tough opponents. He first beat Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu by submission in the tournaments quarter finals. In the first round he managed to sink in a guillotine to begin his ONE career in impressive fashion. Next, he fought another Japanese fighter in Tatsumitsu Wada. After three hard rounds ‘DJ’ picked up a unanimous decision victory and advanced to the Gran Prix final where he met. The pair fought a close competitive fight over 15 minutes but once again the former UFC fighter emerged with the win. He’ll now get the chance to earn the second belt in a second weight of his career.

Adriano Moraes will want to ensure that doesn’t happen. The 30-year-old Brazilian fighter hasn’t fought since he picked up the title against Geje Eustaquio almost a year ago. Moraes earned a unanimous decision result over five hard rounds. This came after falling short in his first shot at Eustaquio, suffering a split decision defeat back in June 2018.

ONE: Reign Of Dynasties card will be just one of 50 shows expected to be put on by the Asian promotion in 2020. The organisation announced this unprecedented level of cards last week ahead of their first event of the year in Bangkok, Thailand. This is eight more than they put on in 2019 with 42 total events with their last event being the ONE Hero Series in Beijing last month.

Will Demetrious Johnson beat Adrian Moraes to become ONE flyweight champion?