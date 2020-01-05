ONE Championship Planning 50 Events In 2020

Spread the word!













ONE Championship is planning on having a big year in 2020.

The Asian promotion ended 2019 with 42 total events with their last event being the ONE Hero Series in Beijing last month.

And they plan on ramping it up this year as CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed the promotion’s plans of producing 50 events in 2020:

“BREAKING NEWS: It is FIGHT WEEK in Bangkok for our 1st event of the year! I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship will produce a record high 50 events in 2020 (vs. our prior record of 42 events in 2019). Stay tuned for some big announcements! LET’S GOOOOO!!! #WeAreONE“

ONE’s next event is A New Tomorrow which takes place in Bangkok on January 10. It will be headlined by a flyweight muay thai championship bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty.

Also on the card is an atomweight bout between Stamp Fairtex and Puja Tomar.

As of now, ONE has events scheduled until June. And given Sityodtong’s announcement, we can expect even more announcements to come in the latter half of the year.

What do you think of ONE’s plans on having 50 events in 2020?