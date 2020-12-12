Jordan Ellis: I’m really torn heading into this UFC 256 main event. It’s hard to ignore all the hype around Deiveson Figueiredo right now. The Brazilian seems on his way to earning fighter of the year. However, I’m not quite convinced he is the heir to Demetrious Johnson at 125lbs. I’m also a big fan of Brandon Moreno who has looked brilliant since re-joining the UFC. He’s very capable of causing an upset and will almost certainly provide sterner tests than Joseph Benavidez and Alex Perez. Unfortunately, I think this shot has come a little early against a prime Figueiredo who should win a fun and competitive fight over five rounds.

Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo

Ross Markey: I personally believe Moreno has many more tools than November’s fallen title challenger, Alex Perez, however, overlooking potential Fighter of the Year, Figueriedo — well you can do that at your own peril. Figueiredo has looked spectacular in 2020, and largely, throughout his entire Octagon stint. He’s got that nastiness and finishing instinct, which lacked with both Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson before him. Figueiredo to score a second-round stoppage of the gritty Moreno, although I’m straying away from a predicted method on this one.

Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo

Ryan MacCarthy: I’ve gotta go with Figueiredo in this one. He’s just too violent as a 125er and he capitalizes on any mistakes you make. I think Moreno is a scrappy guy, that creates intense sequences. You can’t do that with Figueiredo. You get in a bad spot with him, he finishes the fight. Until someone shows me they can deal with Figueiredo, I can’t pick against him, he’s just been too good up until this point in my eyes, he’s dominated every title fight he’s been in. I love watching Figueiredo fight. He’s what the Flyweight division needs. He just runs through people. He doesn’t just go to decisions every fight. I wouldn’t be surprised if this one goes into the second or third rounds, because Moreno is scrappy and loose, but i do see Figueiredo finishing him before the 4th round.

Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo

Abhinav Kini: I’m personally a fan of Brandon Moreno but I don’t see how he will be able to get things done against Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo is just too well-rounded with dynamite in his fists. Moreno is definitely quick and well-rounded in his own right but whether he can avoid that right hand from Figueiredo remains to be seen. I see Figueiredo getting the knockout potentially in the second or third.

Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo

Harry O’Connor: Moreno would’ve been delighted to get the win over Royval a few weeks back, although the fight ended in a way no one wanted it to, he rightly deserves this title shot. I just can’t see him winning. For me Figueiredo is going to be the next star of the UFC, I’ve been extremely impressed with how dominant he’s looked in his past few fights, from the negative of missing weight against Benavidez, to bouncing back the way he has and he’s looked incredible doing it, I expect him to win by KO tomorrow in the second round, go on to defend the title a few more times and then move up and make a serious challenge for the Bantamweight belt. Figueiredo by KO in round 2.

Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo