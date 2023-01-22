Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo, recaptures UFC flyweight title via doctor’s stoppage – UFC 283 Highlights

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno stepped into the Octagon for an unprecedented fourth time on Saturday night at UFC 283. With their series tied at a unique 1-1-1, the fighters were brought together one more time to determine once and for all who the undisputed UFC flyweight champion of the world truly is.

Both fighters kicked things off with a razor-close opening round. Moreno was able to land a couple of solid takedowns in the first, but Figueiredo held the advantage on the feet. Figueiredo attempted to flip the script in the second landing a takedown of his own, but Moreno was able to quickly scramble back to his feet. A takedown attempt from Moreno landed him in a tight guillotine, but he was able to pop his head out of danger before long.

In the third round, Moreno appeared to land a big left hand that bothered Figueiredo’s eye. The champ was visibly hurt as his eye showed serious damage, but instant replay appeared to show it was from a punch and not an eye poke. Following the third round, the ringside physician was called in to check on Figueiredo’s eye and determined that he could no longer continue as the eye was clearly swollen shut. Referee Herb Dean immediately waved off the fight declaring Brandon Moreno the winner.

Official Result: Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO (eye injury) at 5:00 of Round 3 to capture the undisputed UFC flyweight championship

