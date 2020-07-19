IT’S TIME! The UFC Fight Island 2 main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez II is about to go down. A battle between two top-ranking Flyweight contenders to determine the new champion of the division.

Round 1: Figueiredo opens as the aggressor pressing forward throwing a front kick that is returned by Benavidez. Benavidez lands a low kick before being hit with a spinning back kick followed by a right hook from Figueiredo dropping Benavidez. After some aggressive ground and pound, Figueiredo attempts multiple rear naked chokes impressively defended by Benavidez. Figueiredo continues to take the back as Benavidez returns to the feet. The two exchange blows before Figueiredo sits Benavidez down again on a right hook. Figueiredo knocks Benavidez down a third time taking mount and landed ground and pound before taking the back and securing a rear naked choke to become the Flyweight champion of the world.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez, SUB (Rear Naked Choke) 4:48, R1