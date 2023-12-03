Deiveson Figueiredo predicts win over uFC star Sean O’Malley in future title fight: ‘I will finish him’

Making a successful bantamweight division landing overnight on the main card of UFC Austin, former undisputed flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo has claimed he would “finish” defending gold holder, Sean O’Malley if they ever fight – particularly if the fight ends up on the ground.

Figueiredo, a former two-time undisputed flyweight champion, made his long-anticipated bantamweight divisional bow at UFC Austin overnight, taking home a one-sided unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Rob Font.

Making his first Octagon walk at the 135 pound limit, Brazilian veteran, Figueiredo had been sidelined since he suffered a flyweight title fight loss to fellow former champion and four-time foe, Brandon Moreno courtesy of a doctor’s stoppage TKO back in January of this year.

Displaying his grappling chops as well as some notable and heavy counter striking, Figueiredo, 35, is likely to crack the bantamweight top 10 with his victory over New England Cartel staple, Font in ‘The Lone Star State’.

Deiveson Figueiredo plans finish over Sean O’Malley in title fight

However, immediately suggested as an opponent for former undisputed bantamweight champion, Petr Yan in the Russian’s impending return to competition, Figueiredo has claimed if he was offered the opportunity to take on Montana striker, O’Malley for gold, he would finish him on the ground.

“I feel ready to fight anyone for the championship,” Deiveson Figueiredo told assembled media through a translator after UFC Austin. “I’ve earned it. And if they [the UFC] want to put me – this is a division that has incredible people to fight against. Rob (Font) is an incredible fighter, and I was able to prove that. So, if they want to put me in a fight for the belt, for the championship, I’ll take it.”

“Sean O’Malley is an incredible fighter and an excellent striker but, you know, I’ve been training with Henry Cejudo, I believe in my team, I trust my team, I trust the strategy and the gameplan that they put on,” Deiveson Figueiredo continued. “And, you know, I’m a Jiu-Jitsu guy, I’m a grappler. I just don’t like to use it, I didn’t use it as much. But this is where I am. And I do feel that if I fight against Sean O’Malley, if we get to the ground, I will finish him.”

