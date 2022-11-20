Deiveson Figueiredo says he has a ‘spy’ in Brandon Moreno’s camp ahead of UFC 283

During a press conference for UFC 283 in Brazil, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno engaged in a battle of heated words, with Figueiredo ultimately claiming he has a mole embedded in Moreno’s training camp.

The two warriors have faced each other a total of three times now, with their latest upcoming unification bout slated to be their fourth encounter. Depending on how things turn out, a record-breaking fifth fight may even be needed to serve as a tie-breaker.

The history between the two men began in 2020, with the two fighters facing off and fighting to a draw. They rematched in 2021, where Moreno would seize the belt via rear-naked-choke. The third fight between the two resulted in a win for Deiveson Figueiredo via unanimous decision. This wouldn’t stop ‘The assassin baby’ though, as Moreno would defeat Kai Kara France via TKO to secure an interim title, setting the stage for this fabled fourth fight between ‘Deus Da Guerra’ and Moreno.

Deiveson Figueiredo claims he’s got a spy in Moreno’s fight camp

This brings us to the present, where Figueiredo and Moreno got into a heated verbal spat at the UFC’s press conference in Brazil. Bad blood surfaced and it quickly became apparent that these two warriors detest each other.

“Like I said, this is Brazil, and all he does here will get to me,” Figueiredo claimed. “I know this man’s game, he has nothing different. It’s the same game. When you submitted me, it was luck. That won’t happen again, I’m training for you, crybaby.”

Moreno laughed at this comment, and replied: “Right now he has a lot of videos on me, he has a lot of information.”

“I’m still thinking I won the fight, but I definitely made mistakes in my last combat against Deiveson,” Moreno continued. “Right now we have a specific plan, and that’s it. I don’t wanna say nothing extra because he has videos and everything, he’s following me, so that’s it. That’s my gameplay, surprise him.”

‘Figgy’ was quit to respond, claiming: “I’ve infiltrated someone in your team.”

‘The Assassin Baby’ laughed this off, saying: “My goodness, a spy, Deiveson Figueiredo. Be careful.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Tension is obviously high between these two men, but Figueiredo should indeed be careful. A spy inside another fighter’s camp ahead of a championship fight is indeed no laughing matter.

What do you make of these claims by Deiveson Figueiredo?