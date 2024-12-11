Deiveson Figueiredo offers flyweight return for title fight with Alexandre Pantoja after UFC 310: ‘I’m available, man’

Former undisputed flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo has offered former foe and compatriot, Alexandre Pantoja a chance to avenge a 2019 defeat in the form of a division comeback — claiming he would fully commit to a comeback to his prior stomping ground twice over.

Figueiredo, who most recently headlined UFC Fight Night Macau last month, suffered his first defeat since his bantamweight move a year ago — in a high-stakes back-and-forth fight with former champion, Petr Yan.

The defeat brought an end to a three-fight winning run at bantamweight for the Brazilian, who had racked up a pair of decision wins over Rob Font and former title challenger, Marlon Vera — in between a submission victory against former champion, Cody Garbrandt.

And himself headlining UFC 310 last weekend, Pantoja wrapped up his third successive defense of the flyweight crown, making short work of promotional newcomer, Kai Asakura, submitting the former Rizin FF champion with a stunning rear-naked choke submission win.

Deiveson Figueiredo offers Alexandre Pantoja title rematch at flyweigt

Welcoming the chance to take on former flyweight kingpin, Demetrious Johnson in a bid to entice the former champion to snap his retirement from combat sports, Pantoja’s call out was immediately knocked back, however, a former opponent has now offered him a chance to avenge a prior defeat.

Since he (Alexandre Pantoja) is looking for someone, I think I’m the best option,” Deiveson Figueiredo told Laerta Viana during a recent interview. “I’m available, man… In my entire career in the UFC, I only missed weight once… If I have to make weight, I’ll go there and fulfil my commitment… And our first fight wasn’t easy for him. It was a three-round fight and I certainly won all three.”

First clashing back in 2019 at UFC 240, Deiveson Figueiredo defeat compatriot, Alexandre Pantoja in a one-sided unanimous decision win at the flyweight limit in Alberta, Canada.