Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo slugged it out for five rounds in the UFC 270 co-main event.

Figueiredo ultimately walked away with the unanimous decision win and the UFC flyweight title.

Check out the highlights.

Another solid leg kick from the challenger met by a BIG right hand by the champ 👀



[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/PY69rVW6kH — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Straight back to work to start round 2️⃣



[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/x5QcV5QWQ8 — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Moreno's finding his range in the fourth 👀



[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/q6dFsqcisg — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

HUGE takedown for the champ early in the final round 🤼‍♂️



[ #UFC270 | Main Card LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/Nr2IHwgXWX ] pic.twitter.com/BeZfoAaovy — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.