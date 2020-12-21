Deiveson Figueiredo believes he did more than enough to defeat Brandon Moreno.

The pair fought to a majority draw in their UFC 256 flyweight title headliner earlier this month in what was arguably one of the greatest fights in promotional history.

Figueiredo was dominant for the most part as he landed a number of power shots but Moreno had plenty of good moments himself. The fact that Figueiredo was deducted a point for an accidental groin kick also helped Moreno eventually avoid defeat on the scorecards.

That said, “Deus da Guerra” believes he should have won even with the point deduction. That’s because he believes he won every round.

“Analyzing every round, I won all rounds,” Figueiredo told MMA Fighting. “Unfortunately, I don’t know what happened for them not to give me the [win]. There was that point deduction, but even with a draw in that round I still won all rounds. Now I’ll go back for this rematch and break Moreno so there is no doubt anymore.

“… I didn’t give him one single round. I walked forward the entire time, attacking Moreno. I had an immediate answer for every attack he gave. To me, in my concept, I won all five rounds.”

A stomach infection the night before the fight didn’t help matters for Figueiredo as it made the bout “the hardest fight” of his career.

However, with the UFC’s plans for a rematch in 2021, the Brazilian is hoping to leave no doubt this time.

“I want this rematch so it leaves no doubt,” Figueiredo added. “I want to be well and show my work. That guy that fought Moreno, that wasn’t me. He can be sure of that. I’ll train hard for him now and it will be a completely different fight.”

