Twitter Reacts To ‘DC’ & ‘Jacare’s’ Huge Wins At UFC 230

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Noah K. Murray for USA TODAY Sports

Madison Square Garden played host to last night’s (Sat. November 3, 2018) UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) in New York City.

In the main event of the evening, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier successfully defended his title against Derrick Lewis. “DC” was able to utilize his wrestling to handle Lewis, before taking his back in the second round. After locking in the rear-naked choke, Lewis had no choice but to tap out.

Also, in the co-main event, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza picked up a huge win of his own. He knocked out Chris Weidman in the final round of their epic Octagon showdown. It was truly an amazing night of fights from Madison Square Garden. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Cormier and Souza’s big wins on Twitter here:

