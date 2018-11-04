Twitter Reacts To ‘DC’ & ‘Jacare’s’ Huge Wins At UFC 230

Madison Square Garden played host to last night’s (Sat. November 3, 2018) UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) in New York City.

In the main event of the evening, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier successfully defended his title against Derrick Lewis. “DC” was able to utilize his wrestling to handle Lewis, before taking his back in the second round. After locking in the rear-naked choke, Lewis had no choice but to tap out.

Also, in the co-main event, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza picked up a huge win of his own. He knocked out Chris Weidman in the final round of their epic Octagon showdown. It was truly an amazing night of fights from Madison Square Garden. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Cormier and Souza’s big wins on Twitter here:

Jacare KOs Weidman in the third. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 4, 2018

Fucking @JacareMMA !!!! That was gangster! Terrible ref job though — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) November 4, 2018

WOW!!!!!!!! @JacareMMA with an AMAZING FINISH! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) November 4, 2018

Terrible stoppage. Like, really terrible. Weidman deserved better. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 4, 2018

And boom, Jacare comes from behind and sends Weidman to the astral plane. MMA: where you're winning until you're KO'd. 🙁 #ufc230 pic.twitter.com/HXSPw4sxxS — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) November 4, 2018

OMG. Jacare Souza by KO in the third. Weidman devastated by a punch, was reaching for Jacare's leg but completely out of it. Two absolutely heartbreaking losses in Madison Square Garden for Chris Weidman. Massive win for Jacare, who may finally get his title shot. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 4, 2018

Walk off ko of the year? @JacareMMA — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) November 4, 2018

Dan is usually a great ref, but I agree with @JacareMMA. That fight was over when Weidman hit the ground — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) November 4, 2018

What a fucking knock out by @JacareMMA holy shit! #comeback — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) November 4, 2018

Props to @JacareMMA for respecting his opponent in a moment when many wouldn’t have been 🙏🏾 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) November 4, 2018

Had Weidman up 2 rounds to 0. Jacare just kept walking him down and threw hard combos. What a fight and what a finish! Jacare not happy with the ref. Clear that Jaca fought with some extra motivation tonight. #UFC230 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 4, 2018

Jacare throwing nothing but power shots and finally in the end it paid off. Fun fight to to watch — Mike Brown (@mikebrownmma) November 4, 2018

Top of the head ko button!! No one talks about it but it’s a thing of beauty! Usually it appears as a kick to the upper temple but holy hell what a ko punch via jacare! #UFC230 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 4, 2018

A few surprises tonight, but the main event was pretty much as expected — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) November 4, 2018

Very happy for you @dc_mma

Every fight HISTORY 🔝

You deserve everything what you have.

We are proud to have captain like you.#weareAKA #andstill #DanielCormier https://t.co/jE6YOxFUwS — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 4, 2018

Im so glad im in route to having a body like Daniel Cormier. #ufc #ufc230 — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) November 4, 2018

First to hold both titles while defending them both at the same time. Can’t deny goat status now IMO. Congrats @dc_mma, you’re the man.#champchamp #kingofthegrind — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 4, 2018

@dc_mma make the fight look easy! Congrats! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 4, 2018

Brock’s gonna get starched even quicker than @Thebeast_ufc did 😪🤦🏾‍♂️ — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) November 4, 2018

Man… @dc_mma is hard to deny. Congrats to the champ champ #ufc330 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) November 4, 2018

And @dc_mma becomes first man to defend both light-heavyweight and heavyweight belts. RNC in round 2. #UFC230 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 4, 2018

Well that was hella predictable but let’s give Lewis credit for stepping up to save this card. Dc is on another level, hope to see him rematch Jones one last time before he retires. #UFC230 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 4, 2018