Darren Till weighs up PFL move, unsure on potential return to the UFC: ‘I’d love a bash at it’

Former undisputed UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till has claimed he would be open to a potential move to the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in his return to mixed martial arts, as he weighs up whether or not he would be welcome back to the Octagon.

Till, a former top-contender at 170lbs in the promotion, departed the outfit at the beginning of 2023, upon his own request as he attempted to deal with numerous reoccurring injuries.

And in the time since, the outspoken Liverpool striker has made his professional boxing debut, taking home a dominant opening win over former Bellator MMA contender, Anthony Taylor.

And later this month, the Team Kaobon staple will fight another ex-UFC challenger, as he meets Darren Stewart at a MisFits Boxing event in Derby later this month.

However, linked with a potential return to the UFC in the years since his departure, Till has remained steadfast in his belief he would handily topple current divisional champion, Dricus du Plessis pitted with the South African native in a rematch.

Darren Till flirts with potential PFL move

Furthermore, speaking with Bloody Elbow recently, Till claimed he would be open to a potential move to the PFL ahead of a SmartCage debut, that’s if the UFC has no interest in booking him in a return to action.

“So I might go back [to the UFC}… Depending on things, I might try my hand at the PFL, have a little go,” Darren Till said. “I speak to them quite a bit and look if the UFC want me back then let’s see what happens with all that.

“I’ve spoke to the PFL and I like the way they do their organization,” Darren Till continued. “I would actually love a bash at it. It just depends then if the UFC would have me back after that, I don’t know. I think I still have a few years left in me.”

In his final Octagon outing at the end of 2022, Till would suffer his third consecutive loss in a third round face crank submission loss against the aforenoted, du Plessis in the pair’s high-stakes pairing.