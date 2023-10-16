Former welterweight title challenger and middleweight contender, Darren Till claims he will make good on an eventual return to the UFC – and predicts the promotion will now see an influx of “super-human athletes” and “more steroids”, amid the impending exit of USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

Till, a one-time welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, ended his tenure under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion back in December of last year, suffering his third consecutive loss to surging middleweight challenger, Dricus du Plessis.

Bookending his tenure with a submission loss to du Plessis, the Liverpool native had dropped consecutive submission losses to promotional alum, Derek Brunson, and a decision defeat to former champion, Robert Whittaker.

Darren Till echoes plans for a return to the UFC in the future

And appearing to play-up a long-rumored BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) clash against fellow UFC veteran, Mike Perry during an appearance at Misfits Boxing over the course of the weekend, Team Kaobon staple, Till reminded fans of his intentions to make a return to the UFC.

“God bless Dana White, I absolutely love him to death and I’ll be back at the UFC one day, even though everyone thinks I won’t, but I will,” Darren Till told The Schmo. “Superhuman athletes coming to a UFC near you soon? There’s one thing I’ve never got involved in: it’s the politics and the pay. I always told Dana, if I ever had a problem with him, I’d always confront him face-to-face, which I did. Let’s see what happens with USADA. More steroids, isn’t it?”

Last week to boot, the aforenoted, USADA confirmed an impending split from the UFC, come January 1. next – with Drug Free Sports International set to take over a new anti-doping policy programe with the organization in 2024.

Leading the anti-doping programe as an independent administrator as per Jeff Novitsky, is former FBI special agent, George Piro, a trainee at American Top Team and Team Leader and lead interrogator during the 2004 interrogation of former Iraqi president and revolutionary, Saddam Hussein.

