Following an earlier announcement this week detailing the ceasing of business dealings between anti-doping agency, USADA and the UFC, the Dana White-led organization will continue to drug test athletes – now alongside Drug Free Sport International, and a new anti-doping program – which will be led by ex-FBI agent, George Piro, who led an interrogation against Iraqi revolutionary and former president, Saddam Hussein.

In a whirlwind week for the promotion, long-time anti-doping partners, USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) confirmed how ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor had returned to their official testing pool for the first time since the third quarter of 2021, ahead of a planned return to the UFC in 2024.

Furthermore, the organization confirmed how as of January 1. 2024, their relationship with the UFC would cease, despite prior talks of an imminent contract renewal, with USADA no longer overseeing an anti-doping programe enlisted since 2015.

And in a media availability overnight, UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, alongside Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitsky, described USADA’s treatment of McGregor as “disturbing” and “disgusting”, predicting a potential onslaught of legal litigation facing them in the future as a result.

Drug Free Sport International set to lead new UFC anti-doping programe in 2024

Confirming plans for the renewal of an anti-doping programe in the future beyond January 1. – Campbell revealed how Drug Free Sport International – who have administered drug testing in the likes of the NFL, MBL, and NBA, would partner with the UFC, in to bid to determine a new anti-doping programe following the ceasing of operations with USADA.

And according to Novitsky, the above-mentioned former FBI special agent, Piro, who served as the Team Leader and Lead Interrogator of the Saddam Hussein Interrogation back in 2004, will serve as the independent administrator of the organization’s anti-doping programme.

“I want to introduce, not in person here today but to the UFC world, the independent administrator of the UFC’s new and improved anti-doping progame, George Piro,” Novitsky told assembled media. “When you talk about George Piro, you’re talking about an individual with the highest level of integrity and credibility you can possibly imagine. While I had a noticeable federal law enforcement career, my resume pales in comparison to that of George Piro. And as I talk about George Piro, he’s quite literally an American hero.”

“He just recently retired as the special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Miami, Florida,” Novitsky continued. “He previously was the assistant director of the international operations division at FBI headquarters. He was the supervisor of the FBI’s joint terrorism task force. He’s also a world champion no-gi Jiu-Jitsu masters level. He knows the sport. He knows what the athletes go through from his world-class level training.”