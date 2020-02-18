Darren Till Open To Being Standby Fighter For UFC 248 Main Event

Spread the word!













Darren Till is more than open to being the backup for the UFC 248 main event.

UFC 248 takes place March 7 in Las Vegas and will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

Till was hoping to be on the card as well as he looked set to step in for Robert Whittaker to face Jared Cannonier. However, visa issues along with an injury to Cannonier have prevented that from happening.

Regardless, “The Gorilla” would love the opportunity to be the backup for the main event in case one of the fighters is unable to make it. That is, if he is able to get a visa in the first place:

“I don’t know fully. I don’t know how much power the UFC has got [in getting me a visa],” Till said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “… I don’t know how far the UFC’s reach goes and if they want to spend more money on this or whatever. I would love to be the backup or I would have loved to face Jared.”

Although the UFC hasn’t actively asked Till to be the backup, it’s something he is more than capable of doing as he claims his weight is very good right now:

“My weight’s been quite low anyway so I’m just keeping my weight as low [as possible],” he added. “If the UFC said to me ‘right, if you had to make weight, could you do it?’ I could probably do it. That’s how good my weight is.”

Hopefully, the Briton is able to acquire a visa just in case we do run into problems come fight week.

What do you think of Till being the backup fighter?