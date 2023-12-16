Darren Till doubts Ian Garry’s pneumonia battle amid exit from UFC 296 in new voice clip: ‘I’m not buying that’

Former welterweight title challenger and middleweight contender, Darren Till has questioned the legitimacy of unbeaten striker, Ian Garry’s battle with pneumonia – resulting in his withdrawal from a scheduled fight with Vicente Luque at UFC 296 tonight, questioning a recent interview conducted with the Dubliner.

Till, an alum of the UFC, has yet to return to active competition since he featured at UFC 282 back in December of last year, suffering his third consecutive loss in the form of a third round neck crank submission loss to incoming title challenger and UFC 297 headliner, Dricus du Plessis.

As for Garry, the undefeated number ten ranked welterweight challenger, was scheduled to feature on the main card of UFC 296 tonight – taking on Brazilian-American, Luque in a high-stakes welterweight clash.

However, late Wednesday night, reports confirmed by Dana White revealed that flu-like symptoms eventually resulted in pneumonia, with Garry pulled from the bout as a result.

Darren Till doubts Ian Garry’s illness ahead of UFC 296

Addressing his exit from the clash, Portmarnock striker, Garry claimed he could “barely breathe” at the moment as he deals with the illness, before assuring fans that he would return to the Octagon as soon as possible.

“How are we, I can barely breathe,” Ian Garry told TNT Sports. “It’s upsetting, it’s irritating, it’s annoying. ‘Cause you guys know I love to fight more than anything. And I’ve never pulled out of a fight, I’ve never had to be in this situation, but here we are. And we’ll deal with it the way we deal with everything: the best in the world.”

“I mean, the truth is – I’ve got what I’ve got, we’ll deal with it,” Ian Garry explained. “And then we’ll get back on the horse and then we’ll fight. …But yeah, I just wanna let you guys know, that I’m good – and I’m coming for everybody with a full head of steam.”

However, as far as Liverpool striker, Till is concerned, he’s unsure if Garry’s illness is legitimate – and futhermore, his current condition.

“I’m not buying this, I’ll be honest,” Darren Till tweeted in response to Ian Garry’s interview.