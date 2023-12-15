Ian Garry provides bleak update on health amid exit from uFC 296 through illness: ‘I can barely breathe’

Forced out of his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 296, undefeated welterweight contender, Ian Garry has claimed he can “barely breathe” after he was diagnosed with pneumonia ahead of his return, ruling him from a fight with perennial contender, Vicente Luque.

Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, was slated to feature on the main card of UFC 296 this weekend against Brazilian-American challenger, Luque, however, has since been ruled from the bout.

Failing to appear at media day obligations on Wednesday earlier this week, Garry, 26, was confirmed as out of his fight with Luque by promotional president, Dana White, who revealed the Portmarnock native was dealing with flu-like symptoms, which later developed into pneumonia.

Voicing his displeasure at his removal from the bout, former Team KF staple, Garry claimed it was UFC medical staff and doctor’s which forced his withdrawal from a fight with training partner, Luque, not a decision he had made himself.

Ian Garry voices disappointment at UFC 296 exit

And jibed at – alongside his wife and manager, Layla Anna-Lee overnight by incoming UFC 296 headliner and welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington – who hinted at apparent infidelity from the latter, Garry has provided a worrying update on his current condition and health as he recovers from pneumonia.

“How are we, I can barely breathe,” Ian Garry told TNT Sports. “It’s upsetting, it’s irritating, it’s annoying. ‘Cause you guys know I love to fight more than anything. And I’ve never pulled out of a fight, I’ve never had to be in this situation, but here we are. And we’ll deal with it the way we deal with everything: the best in the world.”

Ian Machado Garry joins the UFC296 weigh-in show 😱@iangarryMMA on his current health and his withdrawal from his fight with Vicente Luque. #UFC296 | Saturday | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/rwJWkGU1vb — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) December 15, 2023

“I mean, the truth is – I’ve got what I’ve got, we’ll deal with it,” Ian Garry explained. “And then we’ll get back on the horse and then we’ll fight. …But yeah, I just wanna let you guys know, that I’m good – and I’m coming for everybody with a full head of steam.”

