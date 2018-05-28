Darren Till Explains Why Stephen Thompson Deserves Title Shot

Darren Till is coming off the biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career.

However, that doesn’t mean that he believes he should be receiving a shot at the UFC welterweight title, which is currently held by Tyron Woodley as a result of it.

As seen in the main event of Sunday’s (May 27, 2018) UFC Liverpool event that aired live on FOX Sports 1 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, the rising prospect picked up a unanimous decision win over former title contender Stephen Thompson.

It was a rough week for Till as he missed weight on Saturday and had to stay below 188 pounds until a few hours before the fight in order for the commission to sanction it.

Despite the hurdles that were in his way, he was able to pick up a notable win over a top name and many believe he is in the running for a crack at the strap except for Till himself.

“I missed weight, so I don’t feel I deserve a title shot anyway,” Till told reporters, including MMAjunkie, after his win. “I missed weight. So there you go, right away. I don’t deserve it. I feel like Stephen deserves it. Whoever wins out of the interim (title fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington at UFC 225 should fight) maybe Stephen or (Kamaru) Usman. They deserve it more. … I still want to beat them all in the division. I want to come back and put that weight thing behind me.” “I feel like my win could be a little bit more right now if I’d made weight,” Till said. “I’m taking a bit off. No matter what – win, lose or draw – I’m taking a bit off. Because I’m ashamed. I am a professional, and I’m a big guy for the weight, and I’ve got to get it more under control. I’ve made weight before … I’ve just got to get it more under control now. Adversity, good or bad, I’ll take it.”

Although Till is not sure what’s next for him, he knows it won’t be for the title and would like to fight once again when the promotion comes back to Liverpool.

UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that Till will fight next in Las Vegas.

“I think Stephen deserves a go with the interim more than I do myself,” Till said. “I know I’ve just beat him in a close fight, but give it to Stephen. He made weight and is still No. 1 and has beat more guys than me. Give it to him. I’m a realist. I’m not going to sit here and bull(expletive) anyone. I’m not going to bull(expletive) myself, and I’m certainly not going to bull(expletive) you. Give it to Stephen.”