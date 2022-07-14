UFC middleweight contender, Darren Till has jumped to the defence of promotional president, Dana White – after footage emerged of the controversial company figurehead gifting Nelk Boys member, Kyle Forgeard a birthday gift of $250,000 cash, amid the ongoing issue of fighter pay and revenue split in the organization.

Till, the current #9 ranked middleweight contender, previously challenged for undisputed welterweight gold against Tyron Woodley, suffering a second round D’Arce choke defeat.

Darren Till has jumped to the defence of UFC leader, Dana White

Sharing his thoughts on footage of White gifting Forgeard a cash gift of $250,000 for his birthday, Team Kaobon mainstay, Till claimed that it was none of anybody’s business what White did with his money, despite backlash and outcry from commentators and fellow fighters.

“I don’t know if it’s just me but seeing Dana (White) give his mate (Kyle Forgeard) a bag of readies (sic) for his bday isn’t really a problem or any of our business is it?” Darren Till tweeted. “Them Nelk guys he gave the money to always spend their money on Dana so he’s making sure they are ok aswell (sic). Friends look after friends.”

Till’s tweet regarding White’s birthday gift of $250,000 to Forgeard has since been deleted soon after its initial posting, and it also appears Till’s official, verified Twitter account has also been deactivated.

Slated to return to the Octagon next weekend in the co-headliner of UFC London, Till was forced to withdraw from the capital event after he suffered a knee injury setback, with surging division veteran, Chris Curtis replacing the Liverpool native in a high-stakes bout against Jack Hermansson.

Off the back of footage of White gifting a cash sum to Forgeard, UFC flyweight alum, Louis Smolka called for fighters to unionize.

Current UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling also received argued for an increase in the revenue split between the organization and fighters – which has been reported to be as low as 16%, as well as maintaining how he would not sign a deal to fight T.J. Dillashaw without an increase in his fight purse and compensation from the UFC.

Till’s most recent Octagon appearance came back in September of last year in the main event of UFC Vegas 36, suffering a one-sided third round rear-naked choke defeat against Derek Brunson.