Making a short notice co-headlining appearance next weekend, Chris Curtis has revealed the middleweight contender he is replacing; Darren Till – will feature in his corner for his UFC London showdown against Jack Hermansson.

Replacing the injured Till on just over two weeks’ notice, Ohio native, Curtis attempts to land the most high-profile victory of his Octagon tenure to date – drawing the #8 ranked contender, Hermansson at The O2 Arena in the English capital.

Chris Curtis has landed three straight victories since a November UFC bow

Last time out, Curtis improved to 3-0 since his November Octagon bow at Madison Square Garden, outlasting Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Rodolfo Vieira over the course of three rounds to land a unanimous decision victory at UFC Vegas 57 at the end of last month.

Prior to his win against Vieira, Curtis had stopped the highly-touted, Brendan Allen, as well as Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Phil Hawes with strikes – with the Syndicate MMA trainee improving his winning spree to eight straight fights.

Revealing his past relationship with one-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Till, Curtis confirmed that the Team Kaobon staple, as well as PFL mainstay, Brendan Loughnane will join him in his corner, alongside head coach, Eric Nicksick.



“I’ve known Darren Till for a little bit – we’ve trained together,” Chris Curtis told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “Actually, he’s gonna be in the corner, it’s happening.”

“I think I’m going to have my coach, Eric (Nicksick) and Nate (Pettit) – then I’ll have Darren Till and Brendan Loughnane in my corner,” Chris Curtis explained. (Transcribed by Middleeasy)

Facing stiff competition in the form of former Cage Warriors champion and perennial contender, Hermansson, the AllStars MMA staple managed to defeat Edmen Shahbazyan in his most recent professional victory, before suffering a split decision loss against recent UFC 276 feature, Sean Strickland in a February UFC Apex main event bout.