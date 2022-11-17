Darren Till tells Chael Sonnen to “Shut the f**k up” in regards to UFC 282 injury rumors

‘The Gorilla’ Darren Till will be back in action at UFC 282, but according to Chael Sonnen, the English fighter will be aiming to pull out from this match. Since 2020, Till has competed twice in the UFC and withdrew from three fights due to injury.

Regarding the Darren Till vs Dricus Du Plessis match at UFC 282, Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube:

“Bo Nickal vs. Dricus Du Plessis for Bo’s first time in the UFC December 10… I’ve been telling you as calmly and for as long as I can, Dricus du Plessis and Darren Till isn’t going to happen. I will continue to tell you that until I’m right. But as I look at the card and Bo Nickal right now is scheduled for an undercard. Now you gotta understand that this is Vegas and this is pay-per-view.”

Darren Till tells Chael Sonnen to shut up

Britain’s Till heard these words and spoke to Michael Bisping in an interview and outlined an eye injury he recently got while training. Till said:

“It’s mad because I put a post up…” Chael Sonnen started saying, ‘This is an indicator that Till’s gonna pull out the fight.’ Like, Chael, shut the f**k up, mate, with your podcast. Lad, he’s scared of me Chael, because I threatened to pull his number up like I did Ariel’s.” [Transcript courtesy of BJPenn.com]

Darren Till’s last bout was in September 2021 in a losing effort against Derek Brunson. Prior to that, he lost to Robbert Whittaker in July 2020. At UFC 282, Till will be looking to make a splash in the middleweight division.

