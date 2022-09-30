Having penned his Octagon contract earlier this week, undefeated amateur wrestling phenom, Bo Nickal was the immediate subject of a call out from former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till, however, the former has questioned the Liverpool native’s stance on a fight, considering his recent skid.

Improving to 3-0 as a professional on Tuesday of this week, Colorado native, Nickal managed to submit Donovan Beard with a first round triangle off his back – turning in his second Dana White’s Contender Series victory.

Off the back of the victory, Nickal, a staple of American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, penned a multi-fight deal with the UFC, and is set for an end-of-year debut at UFC 282 on December 10. against fellow middleweight Jamie Pickett.

However, following his standout victory over Beard, Nickal was the subject of a call out from Till, who claimed he would put his hand through the wrestling ace.

“Bo Nickal is looking good, be good to meet up with him in the future in the Octagon,” Darren Till tweeted. “Drive the left hand through his skull… (ninja emoji).”

Bo Nickal reacts to Darren Till’s comments earlier this week

Reacting to Till’s comments, Nickal pointed out the Team Kaobon staple’s recent, one-sided loss against divisional veteran, Derek Brunson – labelling his call out as “cute”, to boot.

“Darren (Till) – very, very cute,” Bo Nickal said during a video on Thiccc Boy Fight News. “I guess that’s my first impression. It’s a cute thing of you to say, having just gotten absolutely bodied by Derek Brunson, another wrestler, another grappler who is a tough dude.”

EXCLUSIVE: Bo Nickal FIRES BACK at Darren Till pic.twitter.com/8nwkBxYgKx — Thiccc Boy Fight News (@TBFightNews) September 29, 2022

“I don’t know why you would say something like that, knowing what I could do to you,” Bo Nickal explained. “So, hopefully, we fight in the future and, hopefully, you’re ready, good luck.”

In the midst of a two-fight losing run, Till suffered a third round rear-naked choke loss to Brunson back in September of last year, which followed a 2020 decision defeat against former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker.