‘Desperate’ Darren Till Gets His Response from Andrew Tate “I’m the superstar here. Talk nicely”

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has received a response from Andrew Tate as fans continue to speculate over a possible fight between the two men.

As we know, Darren Till is coming off the back of a knockout win over Luke Rockhold in their Misfits Boxing 22 collision. Ever since then, ‘The Gorilla’ has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in a showdown with Andrew Tate. For those who don’t know, Tate is a pretty controversial figure, and he may soon be on the verge of facing some serious prison time.

Either way, Darren Till is quite interested in making the fight a reality. After some call-outs on social media and in interviews, it wasn’t clear as to whether or not Tate was going to take the bait.

In a recent post on social media, though, Tate has made it known that a fight between him and Darren Till could soon happen.

Andrew Tate responds to Darren Till's callout:



"I understand fighting me is life changing money for you (not me). But there's no need for name calling… I'm the superstar here. Talk nicely and I'll reply to your team's desperate messages." 👀😳



🎥 @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/da13CGkjMh — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 9, 2025

Andrew Tate confirms interest in Darren Till fight

“Darren I think you’re hilarious. Always enjoyed your antics and humor. Also seen your career and respect it, you’re well liked in my circles. The fight would be great! I understand fighting me is life changing money for you (not me).

“But there’s no need for name calling. I really don’t like all that clown s*** and being rude etc. We’re both professionals here. I find it rude and if that’s the way you’re trying to get the fight it won’t happen. I’m the superstar here. Talk nicely and I’ll reply to your team’s desperate messages.”

Till has put together a decent run since making his way over to the world of boxing. If he isn’t going to get the fight against Jake Paul, which seems unlikely at this moment in time, then this could be the next best thing for him outside of the UFC.