Darren Till Aiming For Future Fight With Israel Adesanya

Darren Till has big plans for the future, some of which include a move to the middleweight division and an eventual fight with Israel Adesanya.

Till’s rise to through the welterweight ranks culminated with his loss to champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 in Dallas, Texas last September. Much of the talk heading into his first title shot was regarding Till’s past weight issues.

Time and time again, the Brit has declared that he is a light heavyweight fighting in a welterweight’s body. While that may be true, Till admits a move to the middleweight division is in his future.

Just not right now.

“I’m definitely gonna fight at 185 [pounds] but just cause I made such a big deal out of the cut myself because obviously I missed weight in Liverpool and the cut turned out to be surprisingly easy [for the Woodley fight],” Till said on the Believe You Me podcast. “It was just easy so I can still stay at welterweight for a few more fights.

“That’s what I’ve got in my head and then obviously move up to 185. But for now, I can still make the welterweight cut so I think I’m going to stay at welterweight.”

Till has been linked to fights with Colby Covington and more recently, Jorge Masvidal. However, a fight with Covington seems less likely due to the former interim champ’s situation.

Be that as it may, Till has already scanned the 185-pound landscape, and one name keeps coming to mind.

“’Stylebender’ [Israel Adesanya],” Till stated. “I’m always asking Sean [Shelby] for the biggest and the hardest challenges. Obviously, you seen that in my last fight against the champion.

“I just want to fight the best and right now at middleweight, Stylebender is one of the best… Not all around but I think striker against striker , me coming from a striking background and him himself, I just think it would be a good matchup. That’s definitely a fight I want in the future.”

Let us know what you think. Will Till and Adesanya ever meet inside the Octagon at 185 pounds?