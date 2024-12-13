‘Dark Side of the Cage’ Announced, Set to Expose MMA’s Most Shocking Stories

We’ve been to the Dark Side of the Ring. Now it’s time to visit the Dark Side of the Cage.

On Wednesday, VICE TV announced that it would officially premiere a new ‘Dark Side’ series that would explore the more infamous side of mixed martial arts.

Inside the cage, the fights are real. Outside of it, the stories are unreal.



VICE TV’s new series “Dark Side of the Cage” cuts through the glamour and glory of the MMA spectacle to reveal the never-before-told stories behind its most iconic fighters.



"The show dives into MMA's most controversial and infamous events, with sit-down interviews from Nick Diaz, Diego Sanchez, Randy Couture, Georges St-Pierre, Ken Shamrock, and more. 'Dark Side of the Cage' premieres January 8 at 10P on VICE TV."

Dark Side of the cage follows in the footsteps of VICE’s popular Pro Wrestling Series

According to the final shot of the above trailer, there will be nine episodes focusing on some of the sports’ most polarizing figures, including Evan Tanner, Kimbo Slice, Diego Sanchez, Jonathan Koppenhaver aka War Machine, Nick Diaz, Ronda Rousey, and Matt Hughes.

There will also be episodes based around the UFC’s long-running reality TV series The Ultimate Fighter and the rise and fall of PRIDE Fighting Championship out of Japan.

VICE has previously produced five critically acclaimed seasons of Dark Side of the Ring, a series that focuses on some of professional wrestling’s biggest controversies.

That was followed by Dark Side of Football and the less sports-centered Dark Side of Comedy, Reality TV, 90s, and 2000s.