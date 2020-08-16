Next up on the UFC 252 main card is a featherweight bout between Herbert Burns and Daniel Pineda.

Round 1: Burns starts off with a kick. They are exchanging early. Pineda lands two big leg kicks. Burns misses a head kick. Burns goes for the takedown but Pineda gets up. Pineda lands a big elbow. Burns pulls guard but Pineda gets up and takes him down. He starts to land some strikes and moves to half guard. Pineda lands a big elbow and seems to be in control on top. Pineda starts to unload. He gets up and goes back into Burns’ guard and continues to land damage for the remainder of the round. Clear round for Pineda.

Round 2: Burns gets the takedown early on in the second round. He postures up and looks to land ground and pound. Pineda gets up but Burns has his back. Pineda lands elbows on Burns’ thigh but is still being controlled. Pineda does well to get up and attempt to reverse but Burns has his back again. Pineda reverses and is on top at half guard now with two minutes left in the round. Pineda transitions to a crucifix position and starts to land elbows and hammerfists. The referee sees enough and calls an end to the fight!

Official result: Daniel Pineda defeats Herbert Burns via TKO (R2, 4:37).