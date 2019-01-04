Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 3 Early Betting Odds Released

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 3 early betting odds have been released as many fight fans believe this is the next fight for both fighters. There is a lot of bad blood between the UFC heavyweight champion and light heavyweight champion.

The two fighters have competed against each other a total of two times. Their first fight went down back on January 3, 2015, at UFC 182 where Jones picked up the decision win.

The second fight went down when the UFC light heavyweight champion lost to Jones by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view). It was revealed after the fight that Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

According to odds posted this week by online sportsbook Bovada, Jones started off as more than a 2-to-1 favorite (-265). On the flip side, Cormier opened as a +205 betting underdog.

In case this fight doesn’t happen, other odds for potential fights involving Jones have been released. Those fights include Jones (-350) as a heavy favorite to defeat former UFC heavyweight champions Brock Lesnar (+265) as well as having Jones (-160) as a slight favorite to defeat Stipe Miocic (+140). Here is a list of odds for potential Jones bouts in 2019:



Jon Jones -265

Daniel Cormier +205



Jon Jones -350

Brock Lesnar +265



Jon Jones -160

Stipe Miocic +140

