Daniel Cormier doubts UFC is upset after Francis Ngannou boxing fight display: ‘Why would they be?’

Former two-weight UFC champion and color-commentator, Daniel Cormier doubts the organization are envious in any way of former heavyweight titleholder, Francis Ngannou, following the Cameroonian’s stunning performance in an eventual split decision loss to world champion, Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut over the course of the weekend.

Making his first competitive appearance since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year in a title unification victory over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane, Ngannou entered the squared circle for the first time against WBC heavyweight titleholder, Fury over the course of last weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Featuring for the first time since departing the UFC in unceremonious circumstances back in January of this year, the Batié native received massive plaudits for his performance against the undefeated, Fury, dropping the Morecambe native with a third round knockdown, albeit suffering a split decision loss.

Daniel Cormier defends UFC amid praise for Francis Ngannou

And with many waxing lyrical on Ngannou’s future and display against Fury off the back of the Riyadh pairing, the above-mentioned Hall of Fame inductee, Cormier has claimed the UFC has nothing to be jealous or envious about, considering he is no longer on their promotional books.

“There’s this idea that the UFC is upset that Francis Ngannou did what he did [against Tyson Fury],” Daniel Cormier said during an episode of DC & RC. “Why would they be? Francis Ngannou uplifted the entire sport last weekend. Francis Ngannou went out there as a mixed martial arts world champion and fought the lineal heavyweight champion of the world, and lost by split decision.”

“Even though Tyson Fury won the ‘boxing match’ because he won the ‘boxing match’, he did not win a fight,” Cormier explained. “He didn’t win the fight against Francis Ngannou. Francis won that. He won the ‘boxing match’, and he won the scorecards. Who ultimately lost the night the night was Tyson Fury. Francis won.”

