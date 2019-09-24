Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Trilogy Betting Odds Released

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier is set on a trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic.

During an interview yesterday (Mon. September 23, 2019) Cormier noted he wants one more fight with Miocic before finally hanging up his gloves for good. The pair initially met last year when Cormier knocked Miocic out to capture the heavyweight title. They rematched this summer, where Miocic pulled out a late TKO victory in the fourth round to regain the championship.

The defeat was only the second-ever in Cormier’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Now, “DC” is looking to avenge that loss before riding off into the sunset. We have some early opening betting odds to pass along for the fight, courtesy of BestFight Odds on Twitter.

Future Events: Daniel Cormier (-110) vs. Stipe Miocic (-110) https://t.co/VO30HT1Mz6 — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) September 24, 2019

“I’m gonna fight this guy again,” Cormier said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “My intention is to fight him in the right way and hopefully, that’s enough to get my hand raised. But I’ll go fight him again. Win or lose, I’m not fighting again.

“This will be the only time I ever step foot in the Octagon again. The next one will be the last one. It has to be Stipe. No one else matters.”

What do you think about the betting odds for Cormier vs. Miocic?