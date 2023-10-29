Ex-UFC champion Daniel Cormier rules out rumored MMA comeback: ‘Every time I throw a kick, I fall’

Former two weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier completely rules out any chance of him returning to competition.

For some fighters, life outside of the cage can be difficult – struggling to figure out life away from fighting and the identity that has been moulded by it. Some fighters chose to continue their careers on far longer than they should, sometimes due to finical reasons.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case for Cormier, who is clearly enjoying the luxurious of retirement. ‘DC’ retired following his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic in August of 2020, leaving the sport as one of the greatest fighters to grace the Octagon.

Since then Cormier has been a staple part of the UFC’s broadcast team, both on the desk as a commentator and hosting shows alongside the likes of Laura Sanko. Cormier will also certainly be happy not having to make weight anymore and have a less restrictive diet.

Daniel Cormier talks comeback

Talking via his Instagram, a tired looking Cormier joked about the realities of aging, completely ruling out any chance of a comeback.

Jon Anik, Paul Felder, Michael Bisping, anyone else that I work with, I don’t want any more jokes about what I would do to the heavyweights today. I am done,” exclaimed Cormier. “I’ve never felt fatigue like this! The kids said ‘DC, come spar a little bit’ . Every time I throw a kick, I fall, that s*** is over! I don’t think I’ve ever felt fatigue like this. Getting old sucks.” (H/T MMA News)

It is good to see Cormier, who has competed in some sort of combat sport since a child, enjoy the fruits of his labour. Cormier holds wins over the likes of Miocic, Anthony Johnson and Dan Henderson.

Daniel Cormier talks getting old

